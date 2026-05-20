Thailand Ends 60-Day Visa-Free Entry For 90 Countries, Including India — What Changes Now

Thailand has decided to withdraw its 60-day visa-free stay policy for travelers from around 90 countries, including India, marking a major change in its tourism entry rules. The Thai Cabinet has approved scrapping the extended visa-free stay scheme introduced in 2024, which allowed visitors from eligible countries to stay for up to 60 days without a visa.

The news reform was announced on social media. The decision comes amid a series of high-profile cases involving foreign nationals allegedly linked to drug offenses, sex trafficking, and the illegal operation of businesses, including hotels and schools, without proper permits.

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Thai authorities stated that some visitors have been actively exploiting the country's extended visa-free regime to overstay and operate illegally within the kingdom, prompting stricter enforcement and regulatory crackdowns, reported Hindustan Times.

For Indian travellers, the move effectively signals a return to the earlier visa-free arrangement that existed before Thailand introduced its temporary 60-day exemption in 2024.

Under the previous bilateral agreement, Indian passport holders were permitted to enter and stay in Thailand visa-free for a maximum of 30 days.

Tourism remains a critical driver for the local economy, accounting for more than 10% of Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Thai government expects to welcome approximately 33.5 million international visitors this year, representing a slight increase over the nearly 33 million arrivals recorded last year, as per HT.

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However, recent data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports indicates immediate headwinds for the sector, with foreign arrivals contracting by roughly 2.3% to 3.4% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, largely due to ongoing regional and geopolitical disruptions impacting global travel.

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