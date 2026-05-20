IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Alert For THESE Maharashtra Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a mixed weather outlook for Maharashtra, warning of severe heatwave conditions in parts of Vidarbha even as thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected across several coastal and western districts over the next five days.

According to the latest district-wise forecast released by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, districts including Akola, Amravati and Wardha are likely to witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at a few places till May 21, with warm night conditions also expected in isolated areas.

A red alert has been issued for Akola, Amravati and Wardha for May 20 and 21. After that, these three places will be under an orange alert till May 24.

The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions at isolated locations in Chandrapur, Nagpur and Yavatmal over the next five days.

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IMD's Thunderstorm Warning

Meanwhile, parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to experience thunderstorm activity on May 20 and 21, while Kolhapur and the ghat regions of Kolhapur are also expected to witness similar weather conditions during the same period.

Pune and its ghat areas may receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers between May 20 and May 22, while Raigad is expected to witness light rain and thundershowers for four consecutive days before dry weather sets in on May 24.

The weather office has cautioned that thunderstorms could lead to cloud-to-ground lightning, temporary power disruptions, damage to weak structures and crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall.

Mumbai, Palghar and several districts in Marathwada are likely to remain largely dry during the forecast period, the IMD said.

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The IMD has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. Farmers have been asked to complete harvesting of mature crops and keep produce in safe storage due to the possibility of strong winds and untimely rain.

Click on the pdf link here to check the detailed weather forecast for Maharashtra.

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