Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 36%, Rs 10 Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s consolidated net profit saw a 36% year-on-year rise, according to the company's financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, as stated by the firm's exchange filing on Wednesday.

The firm declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is Aug. 14. The dividend will be paid on or before Sept. 10, 2026.

The company's net profit was at Rs 529 crore compared to Rs 390 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue saw a 18% year-on-year uptick to Rs 6,606 crore from Rs 5,592 crore in the previous fiscal. The healthcare enterprise's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 26% increase to Rs 1,011 crore from Rs 804 crore in the preceding financial year. The firm's Ebitda margin expanded to 15.3% year-on-year from 14.4 in the previous year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 35.9% at Rs. 529.3 crore vs Rs. 389.6 crore

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs. 6,606 crore vs Rs. 5,592 crore

Ebitda up 25.8% at Rs. 1,011 crore vs Rs. 804 crore

Ebitda Margin at 15.3% vs 14.4%

Final Dividend declared at Rs. 10 per share

Share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. saw a 0.65% uptick to Rs 8,078.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.17% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Apollo Hospitals Declares Rs 10/Share Dividend As Profit Surges 36%; Whirlpool Profit Shrinks 33%

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