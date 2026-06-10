Pakistan Army's Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes In PoK's Muzaffarabad, 21 Dead

A Pakistani MI-17 army helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday because of a technical fault, the military said. They added that the crash left no survivors. According to reports, close to 21 people have been killed in the crash.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military's media wing said in a statement. "All personnel on board embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the statement added.