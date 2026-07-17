Kuwait Says Iranian Strike Hits Water, Power Station Amid Escalating Gulf Conflict

Kuwaiti authorities have stated that an Iranian attack struck a water desalination and power generation facility, marking another escalation in Iran's strikes on Gulf states hosting or supporting US military operations, according to reports.

The targeted site is part of Kuwait's electricity generation and water desalination network, which is crucial for supplying drinking water and power in the Gulf nation, where desalinated seawater accounts for the vast majority of potable water, according to a report by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Kuwait Refinery, US Infrastructure In Bahrain Hit As Iran Warns Hormuz To Stay Shut

The Kuwaiti government said the strike caused material damage to the facility but did not report ay deaths or injuries. Officials have also not announced any major disruption to electricity or drinking water supplies following the attack, according to official statements cited by international media.

The attack came as Iran launched a fresh wave of strikes against US-linked military facilities in Gulf countries following six consecutive days of US attacks on Iranian military targets, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press reported that the latest exchange of attacks has expanded the conflict beyond direct military installations, with critical civilian infrastructure in Gulf states increasingly coming under fire.

The attack has heightened concerns over the security of vital infrastructure across the Gulf, particularly desalination plants that provide most of the region's drinking water.

The latest escalation has also intensified fears of wider regional instability, with renewed disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and growing concerns over global energy supplies, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: Iran Strikes On Kuwait Are The Worst Since June Airport Attack

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