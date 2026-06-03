Mosque Built By Pakistanis In Japan Declared 'Illegal', Removal Ordered

A mosque in Japan's Saitama Prefecture has become the centre of a growing controversy after local authorities ordered its removal, raising questions about zoning laws, construction regulations and urban planning enforcement, according to the JAPAN Forward.

The structure, known as Japan Jaame Masjid Ramzan, was built in the Shimo-Akasaka district of Kawagoe City without obtaining the permits required under Japanese planning and building regulations. Ownership of the land was later transferred to a company headed by a Pakistani national, which subsequently submitted a remediation plan that included the eventual removal of the mosque.

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The city first learned about the project in October 2024 after receiving complaints from local residents. By the time officials inspected the site, the building's exterior was reportedly close to completion. Authorities said they repeatedly instructed workers to halt construction, but the project continued despite warnings, said the report.

Why is the mosque under scrutiny in Japan?

According to city officials, the mosque was constructed in an urbanisation-control zone, an area where development is strictly restricted to prevent unplanned expansion and preserve land-use policies, as per the report.

Authorities say this is the primary reason the mosque has been ordered to be removed. Kawagoe City has issued formal corrective guidance, reported by JAPAN Forward​, to the landowner, instructing that the building be dismantled because it violates local zoning and construction rules.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that the dispute is not related to religion. Instead, they maintain that the case concerns unauthorised construction and that the mosque is being treated no differently from any other structure built without approval in a restricted area, it added.

Complicating matters further, the structure had not initially been registered, making it difficult for officials to identify those responsible, it said.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the mosque officially opened on 3rd April 2026, in a ceremony attended by Pakistan's ambassador to Japan and members of the local Pakistani community.

The company's president was reportedly overseas when contacted by the media. Speaking on his behalf, his father cited by JAPAN Forward, said the building existed before they purchased the land and that discussions with city officials were ongoing. He added that demolition remained under consideration but was complicated by the significant costs involved.

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