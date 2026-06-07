Israel To Install Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Marking Cultural Diplomacy Boost With India

Israel has announced plans to install a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in one of its major cities, in a symbolic gesture honouring the Maratha ruler's legacy of courage as part of a significant step in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Israel. The announcement was made by Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, who met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Revach underscored the shared historical parallels between India and Israel, specifically pointing to both nations' enduring struggles to defend their homelands and identities.

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“On Shivrajyabhishek Day, I am proud to announce that we will be installing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. To ensure the monument reflects the greatness of the Maharaj, we sought cooperation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who immediately extended support. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!” he wrote.

Viewed as a breakthrough in cultural diplomacy, the move underscores the tightening bonds between India and Israel, driven by shared historical admiration and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude to Revach, Chief Minister Fadnavis welcomed the announcement on the auspicious occasion of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation day. He committed the full support and cooperation of the state government to ensure the initiative is successfully executed.

“This is huge news! On the auspicious occasion of #ShivRajyabhishek din, heartfelt thanks to Israel CG @yanivrev for this historic announcement of installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. Maharashtra Govt will extend complete support for this historic initiative. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

He told ANI, "Following the visit of PM Modi to Jerusalem, we decided to deepen the ties between Israel and India in different aspects." He also added that the Indian people would also be connected with Israeli citizens through the installation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

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