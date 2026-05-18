Iran War 2.0 On The Cusp? IRGC Claims Hitting US, Israeli Linked Targets in Kurdistan

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran declared that its Hamzeh Sayyed al-Shuhada Command had attacked armed elements associated with Israel and the United States in the Kurdistan Province, close to Baneh, Iran.

According to the IRGC, these organisations were trying to smuggle a sizable cargo of American guns and ammunition into the nation.

The IRGC said that when the groups attempted to smuggle a sizable cargo of American weaponry and ammunition into Iranian territory, they were working out of northern Iraq and "acting on behalf of the US and the Zionist regime" in a statement published by the ISNA news agency.

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The city of Baneh in Iran's Kurdistan region was the focus of the operation, according to the IRGC.

The revelation coincided with Iran's claim that, despite persisting disagreements over important issues, diplomatic talks with Washington are still proceeding in an attempt to put an end to the current conflict.

Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, stated that Tehran had communicated its concerns to the US side and that talks were "continuing through the Pakistani mediator," despite Iranian officials characterizing US offers as exorbitant.

Baqaei claimed that Iran's negotiating stances were "firmly defended" in each round of negotiations, including calls for the removal of sanctions and the release of frozen assets overseas.

Additionally, he reaffirmed Tehran's demand for war reparations, characterizing the conflict as "illegal and baseless."

Washington has proposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, including a slowdown in enrichment activity nd the transfer of stocks outside, while making minimal concessions on frozen assets, according to Iranian media sources. Negotiations could be halted by such conditions, according to Iranian publications.

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In the meantime, Tehran has persisted in advocating for more significant regional reforms, such as an end to hostilities on several fronts and an acknowledgement of its authority over the vital Strait of Hormuz.

A new organization to oversee activities in the waterway has also been announced by Iranian authorities.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council posted a message from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on its official X account, stating that it would offer "real-time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments."

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