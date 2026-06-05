Iran Says It Fired Warning Missiles, Drones At US Warships In Gulf Of Oman

Iran's navy said it fired warning missiles and drones at US warships in the Gulf of Oman, accusing the US Navy of harassing maritime traffic and seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, Al-Jazeera reported citing Iranian state media.

The reported action marks the latest escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime security and sanctions enforcement in regional waters.

Iranian authorities alleged that US naval activities have disrupted commercial shipping routes and targeted vessels operating in the region. State media said the warning shots were intended to signal Iran's opposition to what it described as US interference in maritime traffic.

The development comes after the US Indo-Pacific Command said American forces intercepted the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T DAVINA in the Indian Ocean overnight.

“We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” the command said in a post on X.

Press TV Extra in a post on X said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army announces that following warning shots fired by Iran's Navy at the USS Truxtun and USS Mason as part of operations to counter the US Navy's maritime mischief, these vessels have now left the Sea of Oman towards the Indian Ocean."

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