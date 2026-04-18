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Iran Reimposes 'Strict Control' On Hormuz After Trump Says US Naval Blockade Will Stay

Tehran has accused Washington of breaching an understanding on reopening the crucial shipping route, saying restrictions will stay in place until the US lifts its blockade of Iranian ports.

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Iran Reimposes 'Strict Control' On Hormuz After Trump Says US Naval Blockade Will Stay
the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state
AI generated image created using ChatGPT

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, reversing its decision to reopen the strategic waterway after the United States said its blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place, AP reported. 

Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

It added that transit through the strait would continue to be restricted as long as the US blockade on Iranian ports remained in force.

Also Read: Seven Claims In One Hour, All False': Iran's Speaker Slams Trump After Hormuz Reopening

The move came less than a day after Iran had announced that the strait was open again for commercial shipping during the ongoing ceasefire period.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened for commercial vessels, though ships would be required to travel through designated safe lanes coordinated by Iranian authorities.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep of Iran,” Araghchi wrote on X.

However, US President Donald Trump later said the American blockade will remain in full force until Tehran agrees to a broader deal with Washington, including on its nuclear programme.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes, remains one of the most critical energy chokepoints globally, with renewed restrictions likely to raise concerns over shipping and oil markets.

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