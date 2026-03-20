India Sends Emergency Medical Aid To Afghanistan After Deadly March 16 Pakistani Strikes

India has sent a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medical supplies to Kabul to support the treatment of people injured in the March 16 attack, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an ‘X' post on Friday.

The humanitarian assistance reportedly comes after the Pakistani strikes in Kabul that killed many people and left several people injured and created urgent medical needs in the city.

The MEA said the consignment includes emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment aimed at supporting immediate treatment and recovery efforts.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in the ‘X' post said, "to support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul."

He further said, "India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour."

To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul.



India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will… pic.twitter.com/9dDu589tiY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 20, 2026

Earlier on March 16, at least 400 people were killed and around 250 were injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a hospital in Kabul, NDTV reported citing a Taliban spokesperson.

According to the report, Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the strike targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital at around 9 pm local time, causing major damage to the 2,000-bed facility.

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However, Pakistan denied the allegations made by the Afghan side and described them as "baseless", stating that no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Al Jazeera, both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a temporary pause in hostilities during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told Al Jazeera that the pause in fighting was requested by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, and would be in place from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Tuesday.

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