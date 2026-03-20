'Severe Shortage of Commercial LPG In Bengaluru': Siddaramaiah Seeks Centre's Urgent Intervention

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to address the acute shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru, warning that the crisis is severely impacting businesses and livelihoods across the state.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that “there is a severe shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru, which has disrupted supply chains and affected multiple sectors.

He noted that the state government has already taken steps to regulate and prioritise LPG distribution for essential segments following the Centre's directive to prioritise domestic consumption.

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However, the chief minister pointed out a significant gap between demand and supply. “As against the demand of 50,000 LPG cylinders from restaurants, hotels, catering establishments and PG accommodations, we are able to supply only 1,000 cylinders per day,” he said, underlining the scale of the shortfall.

The shortage has begun to take a visible toll on the hospitality sector. Siddaramaiah stated that “there has been a visible increase in shutting down of establishments due to non-availability of commercial LPG,” adding that the ripple effects are now being felt by students, IT professionals, farmers and dairy producers who depend on these services.

He further flagged systemic issues in monitoring supply, noting that while there is an existing IT system for tracking domestic LPG distribution, “there is no integrated platform available for monitoring the commercial supplies,” leading to inefficiencies.

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The CM also raised concern about auto LPG, which is widely used by auto-rickshaws for last-mile connectivity. “There is no integrated system to monitor the distribution of Auto LPG, which leads to lack of transparency and accountability,” he said.

Referring to potential relief measures, Siddaramaiah mentioned that India is expected to receive two LPG tankers soon, which could ease the situation.

In his appeal, he urged the Union minister to ensure “adequate allocation and availability of commercial LPG and Auto LPG to Karnataka,” particularly considering the dependency patterns of Bengaluru.

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