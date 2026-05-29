'India Has Real, Crazy Love For Israel': Netanyahu Hails India As Key Ally Amid Delegitimisation Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised India as one of Israel's strongest sources of global support, saying the country stands out at a time when Israel faces growing criticism and efforts at “delegitimisation” elsewhere. Speaking at a conference in the West Bank on Thursday, Netanyahu described India as central to Israel's outreach strategy and said public sentiment towards Israel in the country was unusually warm.

"And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said. "We have problems with delegitimisation in the world, but not in India. In India, there is a real... love of Israel. Crazy, just crazy." He added that he believed he had "more followers from India than anywhere else", while noting India's vast population of about 1.4 billion.

The latest comments come months after Modi's state visit to Israel from Feb 25 to 26, when the two sides elevated their relationship to a "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity". A joint statement issued after the talks said both countries would intensify cooperation across emerging technologies, cyber security, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence and security.

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India-Israel Relationship

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, fintech and digital healthcare. The statement said India and Israel would work to institutionalise cooperation across government, business and people-to-people channels, while also pushing for stronger trade and investment links.

Both sides also called for early progress on a proposed Free Trade Agreement, with discussions focused on expanding commercial ties and improving opportunities for businesses in high-skill and technology-driven sectors. The joint statement framed the partnership as one built on Israel's innovation ecosystem and India's scale in talent, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

During his visit, Modi backed efforts aimed at peace and stability in the region and welcomed the Gaza peace plan discussed during his meetings with Netanyahu. The leaders also reiterated cooperation on counter-terrorism and security, while highlighting the need for a broader regional framework for stability.

India formally established full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, but the relationship has gained sharper strategic momentum over the past decade. Modi's 2017 visit to Israel which was the first by an Indian prime minister, and Netanyahu's visit to India in 2018 are widely seen as turning points in a partnership that has since grown across defence, agriculture, technology and innovation.

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