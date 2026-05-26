Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital; Here's What We Know About Israel PM's Health

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem late Monday for what his office described as dental treatment, but the unannounced late-night visit has reignited intense scrutiny over the 76-year-old leader's health.

The Times of Israel reported that the Prime Minister's Office issued its statement only after Hebrew media had already reported the hospital visit. The nature of the dental treatment was not disclosed.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu's health has become a major flashpoint after a series of incidents in which the public was kept in the dark.

Last month, the prime minister revealed in a social media post that he had undergone successful radiation treatment at Hadassah for a malignant prostate tumour, but had deliberately delayed informing the public, claiming Iran would have weaponised the information for propaganda during the recent war.

He did not specify when he was diagnosed, when treatment began, or when it concluded.

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The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu's announcement was accompanied by the release of his annual health report and a separate document on his cancer diagnosis, though the report comprised just five vague bullet points across half a page, did not indicate what year it covered and bore no hospital logo or any indication it was a formal medical statement.

The hospitalisation adds to a lengthy medical history. The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu had a pacemaker implanted in July 2023, underwent hernia surgery in March 2024, and had a prostate removal surgery in December 2024.

During the pacemaker episode, his office initially cited dehydration monitoring before the hospital later confirmed a subcutaneous heart monitor had been fitted, and acknowledged doctors had detected electrocardiogram irregularities, even while assuring the public his heart was "completely normal".

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