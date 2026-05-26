Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Go On Sale Today With Powerful Hasselblad Cameras — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Oppo launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones in India on May 21, and both devices are going on sale today. These latest flagships emphasise advanced photography capabilities thanks to their Hasselblad-tuned rear camera systems. The Find X9 Ultra stands out with a powerful quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main sensor and a 200MP 3x telephoto lens, while the Find X9s features a triple 50MP rear camera array. Both models are equipped with large batteries exceeding 7,000mAh to deliver strong all-day endurance.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Specs And Features

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra boasts a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera configuration consisting of a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 200MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto lens that supports up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. It also includes a dedicated colour reproduction lens. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera. The device supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Find X9 Ultra's display is a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone supports dual-SIM functionality with Nano SIMs and eSIM, and it packs a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. It is available in Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9s features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide lens offering a 120-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. It has a 32MP front camera and supports video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

The device sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the phone offers robust IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Find X9s is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is powered by a 7,025mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Price In India

In terms of pricing in India, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is available only in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 1,69,999. The Find X9s starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version is priced at Rs 89,999.

Both smartphones are on sale starting today and can be purchased through the official Oppo online store as well as Amazon.

Also read: Xiaomi 17T Gets Leica-Tuned Telephoto Camera, To Be Available On Amazon After India Launch

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