Solarworld Energy Q4 Results: Profit Soars Over 5x To Rs 49 Crore, Revenue Triples

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, May 26. The company's net profit jumped five times to Rs 49 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 9.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The solar energy firm's revenue tripled to Rs 592 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 176 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA rose to Rs 58.1 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 13.4 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA Margin remained stood at 9.8% in Q4FY26 compared to 7.6% in same period preceding year.

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