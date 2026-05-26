Xiaomi 17T Gets Leica-Tuned Telephoto Camera, To Be Available On Amazon After India Launch

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 17T smartphone in India early next month, marking the return of its T range after the Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in January 2022. Ahead of the release, the company has shared several important specifications through a dedicated microsite on Amazon, confirming that the device will be available for purchase on the platform shortly after its India debut. The microsite also revealed key details about its Leica-tuned rear camera system, particularly its telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 17T's Leica-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed

The microsite on Amazon highlights that the Xiaomi 17T will come equipped with a Leica-tuned telephoto camera on the rear. This lens supports up to 5x optical zoom, 10x optical-quality zoom, and a maximum of 120x digital zoom, powered by artificial intelligence.

It offers an equivalent focal length range of 23mm to 115mm along with an f/3.0 aperture. Key camera capabilities include Tele-Portrait, Telemacro, Tele-Stage, and Ultra Zoom. The company will reveal full details of the smartphone on May 26.

Xiaomi 17T Launching In India On June 4

The Xiaomi 17T is scheduled for a global launch on May 28, alongside the 17T Pro. The lineup will feature two different display options, with the Pro variant expected to have a larger screen. The 17T Pro will be available in at least a Deep Blue colour, while the standard 17T is confirmed to launch globally in a Violet shade.

The standard 17T will then make its India debut on June 4.

Xiaomi 17T Design

Design wise, the Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera array housed within a squircle module, accompanied by an LED flash. The phone sports a flat metal frame, with the power button and volume controls positioned on the right side, leaving the left side completely blank. The back panel includes a vertically aligned Xiaomi branding in the bottom-left corner.

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