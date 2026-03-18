IIMA Moves All Dubai Campus Students To Ahmedabad Amid Middle East Conflict

All 35 students from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's (IIMA) Dubai campus have been relocated to the institute's main campus amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The students, enrolled in the one-year MBA programme that began last September, were in Spain for an internship when the hostilities erupted.

According to the Indian Express, IIMA authorities decided to bring the students directly to Ahmedabad rather than return them to Dubai, prioritising their safety and academic continuity.

“Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the institute authorities decided to move the students directly to the institute's Ahmedabad campus rather than take them back to Dubai,” the report stated.

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Iran war situation in Dubai

To ensure the programme remains on schedule, the students will now continue their coursework through in-person sessions at the Ahmedabad campus. The arrangement will remain in place until the situation in Dubai stabilises.

IIMA launched its first overseas campus in Dubai in September 2025. The inauguration was led by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside India's Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Dubai campus marked a significant milestone for IIMA's global expansion, aimed at offering world-class management education across the Middle East while fostering cultural and academic exchange.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has disrupted normalcy across the region, affecting both daily life and educational activities. Rising tensions have made it increasingly unsafe for students to return to Dubai.

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US declares war on Iran

On Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel initiated synchronised military actions against the Iranian authority, concentrating on the regime's nuclear sites, military assets, and leadership structure.

In retaliation, Iran fired volleys of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli civilian areas and key Gulf countries hosting U.S. military bases, including Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Regional authorities report that multiple ballistic missiles have been directed at Israel, while numerous drones and missiles have targeted various locations across the Middle East since the conflict began.

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