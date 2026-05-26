Hormuz To Reopen? US-Iran Discuss Plan To Open Strait 30 Days After Peace Deal, Says Report

The United States and Iran are in discussions over a plan that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz approximately 30 days after both nations reach a deal to end hostilities, according to a Reuters report which citing Japan's Nikkei newspaper.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which roughly 20% of the world's oil supply passes, has been a central flashpoint of the wider US-Iran conflict that erupted earlier this year.

Its closure has sent global energy markets into turmoil, with oil prices spiking sharply since hostilities began.

Under the proposed framework, according to Nikkei, Iran would use a 30-day window following any agreement to clear mines from the strait, after which vessels from all nations would be permitted to navigate freely and safely.

Crucially, Iran would also cease collecting transit fees, a practice Washington and allied nations had fiercely opposed as an illegal toll on international shipping lanes.

ALSO READ: US Forces Conduct Strikes In Southern Iran Amid Peace Deal Deadlock, Target Missile Launch Sites, Boats

The Nikkei report also indicated that the ceasefire agreed in early April would be extended for 60 days, with talks on Iran's nuclear program scheduled to take place during that two-month pause — the central sticking point in any lasting resolution.

The disclosures come as US Central Command confirmed fresh "self-defense strikes" near Bandar Abbas targeting Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in the strait — a stark reminder of how volatile the situation on the ground remains even as diplomats work behind the scenes.

US President Trump, who marked Memorial Day by honoring the 13 American service members killed during Operation Epic Fury, has said any deal will be the "exact opposite" of the Obama-era JCPOA nuclear agreement.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War Live News Updates: US Forces Strike Southern Iran; Trump Says Iran's Enriched Uranium Will Be Destroyed

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.