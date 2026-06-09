France Bans Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich From Entering Country. Here's Why

France declared that it will prohibit Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the nation and impose sanctions on him. The foreign ministry of France said in a statement that Smotrich is "actively promoting the annexation of the West Bank."

Haaretz reported that additional sanctions against six Israeli right-wing groups and one far-right activist were imposed on Tuesday by Britain, Canada, France, and Norway. Non-binding advice regarding trade with Israeli settlements is also part of the measures.

A joint statement said that the targeted individuals will be subjected to travel restrictions and asset freezes in an effort to "disrupt the flows of finance" that have enabled them to "act with impunity in the West Bank," according to Haaretz.

Some Israeli far-right and settler organisations and activists have previously been subject to sanctions by Britain, including the settlement organisation Amana, the far-right settler group Nachala, the West Bank settler security group Hashomer Yosh, Torat Lechima, and Lehava, the settler activist Elisha Yered, the Kach movement activist Noam Federman, Neriya Ben Pazi, and Eden Levy. The Od Yosef Chai yeshiva and a number of illegal outposts, such as Meitarim, Emek Tirza, and Shavei Eretz, have also been subject to British sanctions.

This wave of sanctions would not target the Regavim settler group. Yehuda Eliahu, a co-founder of Regavim, Smotrich's right-hand man, and the head of the Defence Ministry's Settlement Administration, is among the group's leaders who have strong ties to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The Israel Land Authority, which oversees the majority of Israel's land, has proposed Eliahu as its chair.

Coordinated sanctions by the UK, Canada, France, and Norway against Israeli individuals, organisations, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were vehemently rejected by Israel's Foreign Ministry. The Israeli government claimed that these actions were "politically driven attempts to violate Jewish rights" despite the foreign nations citing increased settler violence and West Bank settlement development.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, "Israel firmly rejects the disgraceful measures adopted by foreign governments against Israeli citizens, entities, and a government minister." The statement claims that these actions are an "attempt to impose a political stance regarding the right of Jews to settle in the Land of Israel and concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - camouflaged as measures against violence."

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