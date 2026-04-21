Fed Vs Trump: Kevin Warsh To Commit To 'Central Bank Independence', Inflation Goal

Kevin Warsh, the Federal Reserve Chair nominee of President Donald Trump, is expected to stress the importance of central bank independence when he appears before a US Senate committee for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, while also arguing that such autonomy must be continually justified through sound decision‑making.

In his prepared opening remarks, obtained and reported by Politico, Warsh emphasises that interest‑rate decisions should be grounded in rigorous analysis, careful debate and unbiased judgment. At the same time, he signals that political commentary on monetary policy — including pressure from Trump — does not, in itself, undermine the Fed's independence.

"I do not believe the operational independence of monetary policy is particularly threatened when elected officials — presidents, senators, or members of the House — state their views on interest rates," Warsh will tell lawmakers in the Senate Banking Committee. "Central bankers must be strong enough to listen to a diversity of views from all corners... Fed independence is placed at greatest risk when it strays into fiscal and social policies where it has neither authority nor expertise."

Trump has repeatedly pressured current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates since his return to the White House last year. He appointed Powell in his first term, whom he now often calls "Too Late Powell" on social media and at times suggesting he could remove him for resisting more aggressive monetary easing.

The US economy has stayed largely resilient in the face of Trump's tariff policies, government job cuts, higher fiscal deficit and geopolitical entanglements.

The question of whether the Fed can remain insulated from short‑term political influence is expected to feature prominently during the Senate hearing.

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Inflation

Kevin Warsh's remarks also signal a degree of distance from the idea of cutting rates at any cost. He underscores that controlling inflation remains a core responsibility of the central bank, describing price stability as a non‑negotiable objective. He places responsibility for inflation outcomes squarely on the Fed, warning that rising prices inflict the greatest damage on lower‑income households.

In his statement, Warsh contends that while the Fed is afforded significant independence in setting monetary policy, that deference does not extend to all aspects of its work. He argues that areas such as bank regulation, international financial engagement and oversight of public funds demand greater accountability and collaboration with lawmakers.

Ultimately, Warsh frames independence as something the Federal Reserve must earn through discipline and focus. He pledges to keep monetary policymaking strictly autonomous while cooperating with Congress and the administration on non‑monetary responsibilities within the institution's scope. He also commits to transparency and accountability across all of the Fed's functions.

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