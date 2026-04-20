Gold To Cross $5,000, Silver To Breach $85? Economic Data This Week To Determine Trajectory

Gold and silver prices edged lower on Monday, tracking a firmer dollar and a sharp rebound in crude oil, as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates and inflation. The pullback comes after a strong rally in recent sessions, with markets now entering a phase of consolidation ahead of key macroeconomic triggers.

Why Did Gold And Silver Fall?

Bullion came under pressure as the dollar strengthened above the 98.3 mark, while a surge in crude oil prices reignited concerns of an energy-driven inflation shock. Higher oil prices tend to fuel inflation expectations, which could force central banks to keep interest rates elevated for longer. This, in turn, reduces the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Crude prices rebounded sharply, with WTI and Brent jumping more than 6% to hover around $91.2 per barrel and $97.5 per barrel, respectively. The spike followed renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, reversing the previous session's decline after a brief period of optimism over easing geopolitical risks. The resurgence in oil prices has added a fresh layer of uncertainty for financial markets.

As of 7:40 p.m., spot gold slipped 0.28% to $4,816.65 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.76% to $80.98. Gold futures on COMEX fell 0.77% to $4,842.20.

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According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities bullion's decline reflects a mix of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. “These concerns are weighing on rate-cut expectations, which in turn limits the scope for a meaningful rally in non-yielding assets in the near term,” she noted.

Economic Data This Week To Determine Trajectory

The week ahead offers several critical catalysts that could determine the next move in precious metals. Key US data points, including retail sales, pending home sales and weekly jobless claims, will provide insights into the strength of consumer demand. Additionally, flash PMI readings across major economies will help gauge the global growth outlook.

If incoming data signals economic softness, it could strengthen expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which would be supportive for gold and silver. Conversely, resilient data may delay rate easing, keeping pressure on bullion prices.

A major focus will also be Tuesday's congressional testimony from Kevin Warsh. Markets will closely track his comments for clues on monetary policy direction, particularly whether he adopts a hawkish stance on inflation. Any indication of a tougher approach toward inflation could further bolster the dollar, adding downward pressure on gold.

Beyond economic indicators, geopolitical developments, especially the evolving US–Iran situation, will remain a key driver. Any escalation could heighten market volatility and influence both crude oil and bullion prices.

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