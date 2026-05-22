Ex-Prince Andrew Facing New Sex-Crime Probe As UK Cops Hunt For Witnesses At Royal Houses

Former British royal Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after UK police appealed for witnesses to come forward in an investigation examining alleged misconduct, including potential sex offences linked to royal residences.

According to multiple media reports, investigators are seeking to speak with a woman who alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sent her to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010, when she was in her 20s. Police said no formal criminal investigation into the allegation has yet been launched.

“We hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, adding that authorities are mindful that “victim survivors may be put off from contacting us because they feel the weight of public, national and international focus will be too much for them.”

Wright said officers would investigate further when “she feels ready and able … to come forward and talk to us.”

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The allegations are reported to be the first involving claims of sexual activity with Andrew at a royal residence. Media reports said authorities are widening their inquiry into Andrew's tenure as the UK's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, examining allegations that include misconduct in public office, fraud, corruption, bullying and perverting the course of justice.

Andrew, who was arrested in February over allegations linked to suspected misconduct in public office, has not been charged. The offence carries a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment under UK law.

Authorities reportedly searched properties including Royal Lodge in Berkshire and Andrew's residence on the Sandringham Estate following his arrest.

Wright said the investigation “is by necessity hugely thorough and will take time,” adding: “It's not going to be a quick investigation by any means.”

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The developments come after UK government documents released this week suggested the late Queen Elizabeth II strongly supported Andrew's appointment as trade envoy. Andrew later stepped down from the role amid concerns over his associations with figures in Libya and Azerbaijan. He was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III last year, though he remains eighth in line to the British throne.

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