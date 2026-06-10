Indian IT Stocks In Focus After Anthropic Releases Public Version Of Mythos AI Model

IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro will be in focus once again on Wednesday, after Anthropic released Claude Fable 5.0, a Mythos-class model available to its enterprise customers and paid subscribers. It is the first public version of a model the company had earlier deemed too dangerous for public release.

Anthropic had unveiled Mythos in April, limiting its rollout to a selected group of companies under a cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing. The company cited concerns over the model's ability to identify complex security flaws within software.

The broad release has now been enabled by safeguards that block responses in high-risk areas like cybersecurity, biology and chemistry, with the model falling back to Claude Opus 4.8 for such queries.

The company says Fable 5 is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks, with particular strength in software engineering and knowledge work. These are capabilities that sit at the heart of the Indian IT services business model.

Anthropic's releases have repeatedly rattled Indian IT investors this year. In February, the Nifty IT index logged its worst day since March 2020 after the company launched Claude Cowork plug-ins automating legal, sales and data analysis tasks, with Infosys falling 7.3% and TCS down 5.8%.

Motilal Oswal had said in April that Mythos signals "effort compression" in areas such as testing and vulnerability assessment, though it sees gradual structural change rather than immediate disruption for Indian IT firms.

ALSO READ: What's 'SaaSpocalypse'? Why Indian IT Stocks Crashed After Anthropic's Mega Release | A Story In Infographics

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