Are Flights To Qatar, Kuwait And Bahrain Affected As Iran Attacks US Bases?

Tensions between US and Iran escalated again after reports emerged that Tehran attacked a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman. The recent flare up has reportedly disrupted air travel across Middle East region, with several social media users claiming that airspace in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have been closed following the incident.

However, there has been no official confirmation from authorities in these countries regarding airspace closures as of now. Hence, passengers travelling through these regions are advised to check with their airlines to check latest updates on flight operations.

Airspace in Bahrain is in focus as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in the region on Wednesday, June 10 and warned of a "more severe response" if American military operations against Iranian territory continue, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The drone attack in Bahrain came hours after US Central Command claimed that American Air Force and Navy fighter jets had attacked Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz using precision munitions.

CENTCOM called the operation as "a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," and said US forces "remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression."

The recent strikes were in response to Iran's downing of a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on Monday. CENTCOM said both crew members were rescued and are in stable condition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had previously warned Washington that Tehran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered," writing on X: "Leave our region if you want to be safe."

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