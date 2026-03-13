DoJ Releases New Pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor And Peter Mandelson In Bathrobes With Jeffrey Epstein

Trouble does not seem to be ending for former Prince Andrew, in the Epstein saga, as never-before-seen pictures have been released by the US Department of Justice, showing Andrew and British diplomat Peter Mandelson lounging barefoot and wearing bathrobes, with Jeffry Epstein.

Former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was arrested earlier on February 19 and later released on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The 56-year-old was stripped of his titles due to his association with the convicted sex offender, Jeffry Epstein.

Also Read: Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Reopens Checkered Past: Sexual Abuse Charge, Epstein Links, China Ties

The new pictures, released on Friday, show the three men-Andrew, Epstein, and Mandelson-gathered around a wooden table. Epstein is fully dressed in the pictures, while the other men are wearing bathrobes.

The US Justice Department has not provided a context for the picture or a date when it was taken. However, it is believed that the picture was taken sometime between 1999 and 2001, years before the late paedophile was convicted of child sex offences in 2008, the New York Post has reported.

The report by the New York Post says that three American flag mugs and two glasses of water sit on the wooden table in the middle of the three men.

Epstein connections are not new for the diplomat Mandelson as well. A former Labour Party politician had similar pictures released last year as well.

The shocking revelations of the Epstein Files, over the years, have become even more graphic as the Department of Justice has kept releasing newer pictures and videos with names like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and former President Bill Clinton being associated with the convicted predator.

The Justice Department has released around 1.8 lac images and 35 lac responsive files since last year. Users on the internet have created a website for people to go through these files.

Andrew is being probed for having shared confidential information from official trade visits to Epstein in 2010 and 2011, which is after Epstein was convicted of his sex offences.

Emails have shown Andrew forwarding sensitive briefings to Epstein, on trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Chenzhen. He has also shared a confidential note about UK-baked reconstruction opportunities in Afghanistan.

Andrew has, however, strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

The 72-year-old Mandelson was also arrested in February, days after Andrew's arrest, for charges of misconduct. The former British ambassador to the United States was let go from his position in diplomatic service in September last year after his connections with tainted Espetin came to light.

Also Read: Epstein Files Fallout: UK Police Arrests Ex-US Ambassador Peter Mandelson

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