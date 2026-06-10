ICICI Lombard: AI Integration Lifts Growth Outlook — Buy, Sell or Hold? Read Motilal Oswal's Analysis

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated a Buy rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. and has set a target price of Rs 2,240, based on 28 times FY28E earnings per share.

Backed by a solid 25-year experience along with continued value addition across business lines, ICICI Lombard appears well positioned to harness the profitable growth opportunities in the under-penetrated general insurance sector.

Leadership in motor insurance, accelerating momentum in retail health, expanding distribution capabilities, growing AI integration and a strong balance sheet remain the key growth drivers.

The brokerage expecst ICICI Lombard's gross written premium PAT to expand at a CAGR of 12%/19% over FY26-28 as combined ratio declines to 101.7% by FY28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Icici Lombard Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Cummins India Stock in Focus: Motilal Oswal Bullish on Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.