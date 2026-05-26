Ebola Outbreak: What To Know About Symptoms, How To Prevent And More

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is growing faster than response efforts. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that 220 suspected deaths have been reported so far.

Speaking during an African Union online meeting, he warned that delays in detecting cases meant health workers were now “playing catch-up,” and the outbreak could worsen before improving.

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Tedros also announced that he would visit Congo, which has been identified as the centre of the outbreak. In Uganda, the total cases stand at seven. According to the WHO, the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola outbreak has been declared as a public health emergency ​of ⁠international concern.

In view of the situation, the central government has said that it is monitoring the Ebola Situation and continues close coordination with international agencies.

What Is Ebola Virus?

Ebola spreads from infected wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and monkeys to humans. They can spread between people through direct contact with blood, body fluids or contaminated materials like clothes and bedding.

The disease is highly dangerous, with an average death rate of about 50%, though past outbreaks have ranged from 25% to 90%. The World Health Organization has declared the rare Bundibugyo strain outbreak a global public health emergency.

Ebola Symptoms

The incubation period for Ebola ranges from two to 21 days. This means that the infected people do not spread the virus until symptoms appear.

“People cannot transmit the disease before they have symptoms, and they remain infectious as long as their blood contains the virus,” it said.

Early symptoms include sudden fever, tiredness, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. These are often followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and skin rash. In severe cases, Ebola can affect kidney and liver function, according to the WHO.

Are Vaccines Available?

The global health agency said that during the Ebola outbreak, early treatment and supportive care can improve survival in patients. It stressed on rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids..

The WHO recommends monoclonal antibody treatments such as Ansuvimab and Inmazeb for Ebola virus disease. Two vaccines, Ervebo and Zabdeno and Mvabea, have also been approved.

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“The Ervebo vaccine is recommended as part of outbreak response. Several candidate vaccines are at different stages of development for other Ebola diseases,” it said.

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