India Advises Against Travel To Congo, Uganda Amid WHO Ebola Emergency Alarm

The Government of India has issued a fresh travel advisory for citizens in light of the Ebola public health emergency declared in Africa by the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO's recommendations, Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice," the Centre stated in its official press release.

The World Health Organisation, under the International Health Regulations, declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

The declaration came in view of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

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The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

Further, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee on 22 May 2026 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” while also “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection”.

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

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