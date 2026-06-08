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Earthquake Today: 8.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences.

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Earthquake Today: 8.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued
An 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao
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An earthquake of magnitude 8.1 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, the Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences said. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a separate alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that widespread hazardous tsunami waves could hit some coastal areas of Indonesia, the Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea within the next three hours.

Indonesia issued tsunami warnings for several areas, including Kalimantan on Borneo island and parts of Sulawesi, warning of waves as high as three metres, the national weather agency said on X.

In the southern Philippine city of General Santos, part of a building collapsed, according to radio dzRH. Students were evacuated on the first day of school, while a hospital moved patients outside onto the street as a precaution.

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Earthquake Today: 8.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued

Earthquake Today: 8.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued

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