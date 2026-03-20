'Cowards, Paper Tiger': Trump Rants Against NATO Allies For Not Joining Iran War Amid Hormuz Blockade

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a scathing attack on NATO allies for not joining Iran war and helping in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Trump also termed NATO as paper tiger and coward.

"Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them," said Trump in a post on X.

He further stated that they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices.

"So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER," added Trump.

ALSO READ: Europe To Offer Help In Strait Of Hormuz Only After Ceasefire Amid Oil Route Crisis



The Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has been shut down by the Iranian IRGC.

A few days ago, Trump had warned NATO allies of a 'very bad future' if they refuse to help in securing the key waterway.

On Thursday, during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump stated, "We don't use the Strait of Hormuz; we are defending it for everybody else. NATO doesn't want to help us defend the Strait, and they are the ones who need it."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan have said that they are ready to contribute to ensure safe passage through key shipping route.

ALSO READ: Iran Plans Transit Fees For Ships Using Strait Of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable," the EU nations and Japan said in a joint statement.

Stating that maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries, the countries said, "We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security."

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