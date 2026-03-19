Hormuz Blockade: UK, France, Germany Say Ready To Contribute For Safe Passage Through Strait

Amid US President Donald Trump targeting NATO allies and other nations for not coming forward to support the US in securing vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan on Thursday said that they are ready to contribute to ensure safe passage through key shipping route.

The Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has been shut down by the Iranian IRGC.

In a joint statement which comes amid global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs, the countries condemned recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

ALSO READ: Iran Attack Knocks Out 17% of Qatar LNG Capacity; Repairs May Take Up To 5 Years: QatarEnergy CEO

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the European nations and Japan said in a statement issued by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

They also called on Iran to immediately cease its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable."

Stating that maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries, the countries said, "We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security."

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For Countries To Send Warships To Reopen Hormuz

Meanwhile, During his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump stated, "We don't use the Strait of Hormuz; we are defending it for everybody else. NATO doesn't want to help us defend the Strait, and they are the ones who need it."

A few days ago, Trump had warned NATO allies of a 'very bad future' if they refuse to help in securing the key waterway.

As of now, 22 Indian vessels remain on the west side of the strait.

A day ago, after Shivalik reached Mundra port in Gujarat, the second Indian-flagged LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached the country after safely sailing from the Strait.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to leaders of France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia and discussed with them West Asia situation.

Whereas, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that recent attacks on energy installations in different locations are deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilize an already uncertain global energy scenario.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.