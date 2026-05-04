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UAE Missile Scare: Emergency Alert Triggers Brief Panic In Dubai

Regional stability faced a sharp test today as the UAE reported that Iran launched two drones at an Emirati vessel.

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UAE Missile Scare: Emergency Alert Triggers Brief Panic In Dubai
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The United Arab Emirates has alerted citizens about missile threats with an advisory to take safe shelters on Monday as part of the aftermath of the ongoing Middle East tensions.

Authoritiessent emergency phone warnings to the residents amid fears of missile strikes and instructed them to wait for further advisory, reported by Reuters. 

The UAE Interior Ministry has announced the resumption of normal activities across the country, signalling a return to regular operations for the public. While lifting primary restrictions, authorities emphasised a policy of "continued caution", urging citizens and residents to maintain necessary safety precautions. 

In a follow-up statement to Reuters, the Interior Ministry confirmed that the public may now return to their daily routines as standard operations resume nationwide, advising individuals to remain vigilant.

ALSO READ: US Trashes Iran's Claim Of Striking American Warship In Hormuz

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the successful interception of three Iranian loitering munitions over territorial waters today. ‎“Four loitering munitions coming from Iran towards the country were detected, where three missiles were successfully intercepted over the country's territorial waters, and the last one fell into the sea."

‎The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.

Regional stability faced a sharp test today as the UAE reported that Iran launched two drones at an Emirati vessel. The incident represents the first major military provocation since the April 8 ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

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