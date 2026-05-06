Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, Hero MotoCorp. L&T, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Godrej Consumer Products & More

Coforge, Hero MotoCorp., Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, One 97 Comunications and Godrej Consumer Products wiill catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Earnings In Focus

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sula Vineyards.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Coforge Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.2% at Rs. 4,450 crore versus Rs. 4,232 crore.

EBIT up 25.7% at Rs. 696 crore versus Rs. 554 crore.

EBIT margin at 15.6% versus 13.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 612 crore versus Rs. 250 crore.

The board defers the dividend proposal to the next meeting.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 80.7% at Rs. 2,120 crore versus Rs. 1,173 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 254.8 crore versus Rs. 62.3 crore

SJS Enterprises Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 29.7% at Rs. 260 crore versus Rs. 201 crore.

EBITDA up 46.5% at Rs. 74.7 crore versus Rs. 51 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.7% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 45.2% at Rs. 48.5 crore versus Rs. 33.4 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3.5 per share.

Aadhar Housing Finance Q4FY26 (YoY)

Total income up 19% at Rs. 992 crore versus Rs. 834 crore.

Net profit up 26.7% at Rs. 311 crore versus Rs. 245 crore.

Ajanta Pharma Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21% at Rs. 1,422 crore versus Rs. 1,170 crore.

EBITDA up 12% at Rs. 333 crore versus Rs. 297 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.4% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 18% at Rs. 267 crore versus Rs. 225 crore.

GHCL Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 1.2% at Rs. 790.5 crore versus Rs. 781.5 crore.

EBITDA down 19.6% at Rs. 175.6 crore versus Rs. 218.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 27.9%.

Net profit down 23.1% at Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 12 per share.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 1% at Rs. 1,488 crore versus Rs. 1,480 crore (YoY).

Operating profit up 13.9% at Rs. 911 crore versus Rs. 800 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 36.5% at Rs. 798 crore versus Rs. 585 crore.

Gross NPA at 2.5% versus 3% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.64% versus 0.68% (QoQ).

SRF Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7% at Rs. 4,615 crore versus Rs. 4,313 crore.

EBITDA up 7.1% at Rs. 1,025.7 crore versus Rs. 957.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.22% versus 22.19%.

Net profit up 10.6% at Rs. 582 crore versus Rs. 526 crore.

ALSO READ: L&T Q4 Results: Profit Slips 3%, Revenue Tops Rs 82,000 Crore; Highest-Ever Dividend Announced

GNG Electronics Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 43% at Rs. 652 crore versus Rs. 456 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 63.4 crore versus Rs. 27.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 6.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 42.1 crore versus Rs. 14.7 crore.

The company approves a corporate guarantee of AED 20 million for its arm.

Aeroflex Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 37.2% at Rs. 125.8 crore versus Rs. 91.7 crore.

EBITDA up 59% at Rs. 30 crore versus Rs. 18.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.9% versus 20.6%.

Net profit up 57.1% at Rs. 17.6 crore versus Rs. 11.2 crore.

United Breweries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 3.1% at Rs. 2,250 crore versus Rs. 2,323 crore.

EBITDA down 25.5% at Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.2% versus 8%.

Net profit up 4.3% at Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 97.6 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 10 per share for FY26.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 19% at Rs. 6,020 crore versus Rs. 5,058 crore.

EBITDA up 44.7% at Rs. 2,545 crore versus Rs. 1,758 crore.

EBITDA margin at 42.3% versus 34.8%.

Net profit up 35.5% at Rs. 1,420 crore versus Rs. 1,047 crore.

The company approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs. 2,500 crore; current tranche capped at Rs. 700 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs. 990.7 crore versus Rs. 1,015.5 crore.

EBITDA down 13.7% at Rs. 170 crore versus Rs. 197 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.17% versus 19.4%.

Net profit down 47.4% at Rs. 104.5 crore versus Rs. 198.8 crore.

Gautam Dalmia reappointed as Managing Director from January 2027.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income down 33.8% at Rs. 277 crore versus Rs. 419 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 5.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 434 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 4,000 crore via NCDs.

Aavas Financiers Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income up 12% at Rs. 715 crore versus Rs. 637.5 crore.

Net profit up 18.2% at Rs. 181.7 crore versus Rs. 153.7 crore.

The company sets an NCD issuance limit of Rs. 9,000 crore.

Shoppers Stop Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs. 1,210 crore versus Rs. 1,064 crore.

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs. 184 crore versus Rs. 170 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 16%.

Net loss at Rs. 16.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 2 crore.

Investment in Global SS Beauty Brands Limited, Wholly Owned Material Subsidiary

ALSO READ: United Breweries Q4 Results: Profit Up 4% Even As Revenue Slips; Dividend Declared

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 11.3% at Rs. 82,762 crore versus Rs. 74,392 crore.

EBITDA up 5% at Rs. 8,611 crore versus Rs. 8,202 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 11%.

Net profit down 3.1% at Rs. 5,326 crore versus Rs. 5,497 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 38 per share and appoints P. Ramakrishnan as CFO effective July 1.

PTC India Financial Services Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income down 24.4% at Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 158 crore.

Net profit down 21.8% at Rs. 45.5 crore versus Rs. 58.2 crore.

Raymond Realty Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 1,156.7 crore versus Rs. 117.1 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 234.3 crore versus Rs. 14.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.3% versus 12.4%.

Net profit at Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 2.4 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 2 per share.

Shipping Corporation of India – Land & Assets Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs. 5.8 crore versus Rs. 4.9 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 20.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 3.2 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 0.84 crore versus loss of Rs. 224.4 crore.

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 28.8% at Rs. 12,797 crore versus Rs. 9,939 crore.

EBITDA up 31.1% at Rs. 1,857 crore versus Rs. 1,416 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 14.2%.

Net profit up 29.6% at Rs. 1,401 crore versus Rs. 1,081 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 75 per share and reappoints Pawan Munjal as Executive Chairman.

Stocks In News

ICICI Bank: The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI related to its Depository Participant operations and is taking corrective action.

The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI related to its Depository Participant operations and is taking corrective action. UCO Bank: The Mumbai tax authority reduces the bank's GST demand to Rs. 5 crore from Rs. 1,473 crore.

The Mumbai tax authority reduces the bank's GST demand to Rs. 5 crore from Rs. 1,473 crore. KEC International: The company secures new orders worth Rs. 1,002 crore across businesses.

The company secures new orders worth Rs. 1,002 crore across businesses. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Electricity traded volume rises 16.6% YoY to 12,341 MU in April.

Electricity traded volume rises 16.6% YoY to 12,341 MU in April. SRF: The board approves an indefinite delay of the Rs. 490 crore BOPP film capex project at Indore. The company revises refrigerants capex to Rs. 2,285 crore from Rs. 1,100 crore for HFO and AHF plants in Odisha.

The board approves an indefinite delay of the Rs. 490 crore BOPP film capex project at Indore. The company revises refrigerants capex to Rs. 2,285 crore from Rs. 1,100 crore for HFO and AHF plants in Odisha. Vodafone Idea: Kumar Mangalam Birla is appointed Non‑Executive Chairman. Ravinder Takkar resigns as Chairman and is appointed Non‑Executive Vice‑Chairman.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla As Non-Executive Chairma

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