Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On May 6? Check New Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Just two days after the election results have been out for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Keralam, and everyone has been bracing for a change in petrol and diesel prices, especially as global oil prices dipped over 4% in the previous session. Oil marketing companies are selling petrol and diesel at a loss of Rs 14 per litre and Rs 18 per litre, respectively, as elevated crude prices outpace capped retail fuel rates, squeezing marketing margins.

Despite the losses, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on May 6.

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.01 per litre.

Additionally, rumours were rife on social media about the hike in fuel prices in the country, which prompted the Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit to deny the claims that the Central government has increased petrol and diesel prices. "This order is #FAKE. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources,” clarified the PIB Fact Check in its post on X. Earlier, the fake post, which was viral on social media spaces, had claimed that the petroleum ministry had hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 12.5, respectively.

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Fuel Rates on May 6 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

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What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements. Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

Get all the latest updates on the US, Israel-Iran war here.

Global Oil Prices

Oil prices fell for a second straight session, unwinding part of their war-driven surge as signs of diplomatic progress between the US and Iran cooled supply fears. Brent crude drifted toward $108 a barrel after tumbling 4% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $100. The decline follows US President Donald Trump's claim that “great progress” had been made toward a final agreement to end the conflict, raising hopes that disruptions to global crude flows may eventually ease.

Despite mounting pressure to raise fuel prices amid the Iran war disruption, the central government has decided to keep the domestic LPG rates unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

However, the price of commercial LPG (19 kg) has been increased by Rs 993 (on average). Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi are now at Rs 3,071.50 (from Rs 2,078.50 earlier). Similarly, commercial LPG cylinder prices in Mumbai have been raised from Rs 2,031 to Rs 3,024.

Significantly, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased thrice since February 28 when the Iran war began. It was first increased by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1.

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