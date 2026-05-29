Caught On Camera: Russian Drone Hits Apartment Building In NATO Member Romania

A Russian drone has crashed into a residential apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people and triggering a fire, Romanian authorities confirmed. The incident marks a significant escalation as it is the first reported direct impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on NATO territory.

According to Romanian officials, the drone entered Romanian airspace during a wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure near the Danube River, particularly around the strategically important port of Izmail.

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The unmanned aerial vehicle struck the roof of a residential block in Galati after losing contact with radar south of the city. Emergency services quickly responded, evacuating residents and containing the fire caused by the impact, reported CNN.

Romanian defence systems had earlier detected the drone's intrusion near the northern border with Ukraine. In response, the country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and deployed a helicopter to monitor and intercept the object, but the aircraft were unable to reach it in time. Ground search and emergency teams were later dispatched to assess debris and ensure civilian safety in surrounding areas.

Officials described the incident as a serious violation of Romanian airspace and international law, underscoring the growing risks posed by intensified Russian drone and missile strikes near NATO borders. The area has remained highly sensitive due to repeated attacks on Ukrainian energy and port facilities along the Danube corridor.

Since Russia started attacking Ukrainian port areas near the Danube River, its drones have entered Romanian airspace 28 times, Romania's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

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The report asserts growing security concerns for Romania, a NATO member directly exposed to the neighbouring conflict through repeated airspace violations.

Under the alliance's collective defence principle, which dictates that an attack on one member is an attack on all, transatlantic allies, including the United States, are facing mounting pressure to respond to Russian drones and missiles entering their territory, further straining relations with Moscow.

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