Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibag hailed Iran's 100-day "national jihad" against the US-Israel combine, which has pulled the country from "jaws of ferocious wolve".

"One hundred days have passed since the national jihad that rose up to preserve the lifeblood of Iran. God's greetings upon you who warmed Iran's back, disheartened the enemy, and pulled the country from the jaws of ferocious wolves that had bared their teeth to force the submission of Islamic Iran. Long live Iran, and long live the resistance of the great Iranian nation," he said in a post on X.

Beginning on Feb. 28, the US-Israel military conflict with Iran officially reached the 100-day mark in early June. With thousands of casualties and significant disruptions to the world economy, the campaign has descended into a grinding, unpredictable impasse since the initial strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A precarious ceasefire mediated by Pakistan was declared on April 8, but cross-border strikes and blockades seem unending.

After surviving the initial decapitation, the Iranian government is largely still in complete control.

Since the beginning of the US-Israel war on Iran, at least 3,593 documented deaths have occurred in Lebanon, 3,468 in Iran, and 29 in Gulf states. Additionally, 26 Israelis and 13 US servicemen have been killed in Iranian attacks, as per the latest report by Al-Jazeera.

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Since the start of the conflict, hundreds of ships have become stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that formerly carried one-fifth of the world's gas and oil.

Ship-tracking data shows that between May 28 and May 31, around 607 ships passed across the strait, or nearly seven every day on average. This is far less than the approximately 100 daily transits that occurred before the conflict.

With the strait blocked, the world's reserves were depleted at an unprecedented rate, raising concerns about depletion as the war dragged on. Commercial shipping in the river is further hampered by the US's own blockade of Iranian ports, which has been in place since mid-April.

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