'Strategic Failure On All Fronts': Brahma Chellaney Lists Trump's Six Major Setbacks In Iran War

Strategic affairs analyst and professor of strategic studies, Brahma Chellaney, has sharply criticised the US military offensive against Iran, calling it a “strategic failure on all fronts” for Washington.

In a post on X after the ceasefire announcement, Chellaney argued that President Donald Trump emerged weakened despite launching military action against Tehran. His remarks came after weeks of strikes, disruption in Gulf energy routes, and fears of a wider regional war.

The conflict had raised concerns globally because of its impact on oil supplies, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and the stability of the wider Middle East. While the ceasefire eased immediate fears of escalation, Chellaney said the larger political and strategic picture was unfavourable for the United States.

Trump's Iran War: A Strategic Failure on All Fronts



The cessation of hostilities against Iran marks a strategic defeat for Trump, underscoring how little his war of aggression actually achieved.



First, it failed in its central aim: regime change. Instead, it has consolidated… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) April 8, 2026

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Here are six setbacks for Trump in Iran war, which are listed by Chellaney.

Regime Change Failed

Chellaney said one of the clearest failures was that Iran's leadership remained intact. “Instead of collapsing, the Iranian regime has consolidated its grip on power,” he wrote, arguing that military pressure strengthened Tehran internally rather than weakening it.

Iran Retained Hormuz Leverage

He said Washington failed to secure control over the Strait of Hormuz, the vital sea route through which a major share of the world's oil trade passes. According to him, the ceasefire effectively left Iran with continuing leverage over one of the world's most strategic chokepoints.

Economic Damage Spread Across The Region

The analyst said the war inflicted damage on energy infrastructure in both Iran and Gulf states. He warned that the economic fallout from disrupted supplies and higher prices could be severe, with effects extending well beyond the region.

America's Isolation Increased

Chellaney said the conflict exposed divisions between the US and its partners. He noted Trump's criticism of NATO allies and other partners, saying it reflected a lack of unified international backing for the war.

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US Credibility Was Hurt

He also argued that Washington's global standing suffered. “The war has eroded not just Trump's credibility, but America's,” he wrote, suggesting the campaign projected weakness rather than deterrence.

Domestic Political Costs For Trump

Finally, Chellaney said the conflict hurt Trump at home by unsettling parts of his political base. He summed up the outcome by saying the president was left with “little to show but wreckage.”

His comments reflect one strand of opinion emerging after the ceasefire, as analysts continue to debate whether the conflict achieved any lasting strategic gains for either side.

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