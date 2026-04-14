India Exempt From Hormuz Toll, No Vessel Charged, Says Iranian Envoy

Iran dismissed allegations on Monday that Tehran is charging "tolls" for Indian vessels, after United States President Donald Trump threatened to block passage for any vessel found to have paid transit money to Iran, labeling such payments as "illegal world extortion."

"You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now," news agency ANI quoted Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, as saying during a press briefing.

His remarks echo New Delhi's position, which has consistently denied paying any fees to ensure the safe passage of nine LPG carriers after transit was restricted following the outbreak of conflict.

While Trump has ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports effective April 13, the failed talks have triggered a significant shift in policy, with Washington now moving to prohibit vessels from making payments to Tehran, a move that threatens to disrupt one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

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Iran On Relations With India

Fathali expressed gratitude to Indian citizens and the government, stating that India supported Tehran during a “difficult time”. He described India as a “reliable and compassionate partner” during the ongoing crisis.

“I believe the people of India have demonstrated that they are truly reliable and compassionate partners in times of hardship,” Fathali said, as per ANI.

Fathali highlighted Tehran's “good relations” with New Delhi and shared strategic interests, even as nearly 15 India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to ongoing shipping restrictions.

On the ongoing war against the US and Israel, Fathali presented a grim account of the humanitarian crisis, claiming that over 3,700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 injured in Iran in the last 40 days.

He pointed towards the widespread and systematic damage to essential civilian infrastructure, noting that hospitals, schools, transport networks, and energy facilities have been severely impacted.

ALSO READ: Trump Orders US Navy Blockade Of Strait of Hormuz, Threatens To 'Finish' Iran Over Nuclear Dispute

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