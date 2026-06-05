'Reconsider Travel': US Issues New Security Alert For Citizens Across 14 Middle East Nations

The United States has issued a renewed travel advisory covering 14 countries across the Middle East, warning American citizens of heightened security risks driven by ongoing regional tensions.

In an updated alert released by the US Department of State, American embassies across the region urged citizens to exercise increased caution and remain alert, “Due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind US citizens in the Middle East of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments."

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Under the updated guidance, the State Department maintained its Level 3 advisory, “Reconsider Travel”, for Bahrain, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. While this designation advises travellers to carefully assess safety risks before planning trips, it stops short of imposing a formal ban. Meanwhile, the department retained its highest warning level, Level 4 - “Do Not Travel,” for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and Yemen, citing active conflict, heightened terrorism risks, and severe regional instability.

The advisory also comes in the aftermath of a drone attack at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of an Indian national and left 68 others injured, underscoring the persistent security risks facing the region.

US officials reiterated that citizens in affected areas should remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local security instructions as conditions may deteriorate without warning.

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