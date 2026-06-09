'I Said Do What's Right': Trump Denies Asking Netanyahu Not To Strike Iran After Attacks

US President Donald Trump pushed back Tuesday against the characterisation that he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliating against Iran, saying he had instead told the Israeli leader to act on principle while pressing for a swift end to hostilities.

Asked by a reporter whether he had requested Netanyahu not to hit back following Iranian missile strikes on Israel, Trump said: "No, I said do what's right, but I want you to stop as quickly as you can because they have to stop. It had to do with Lebanon and it has to stop. We want to get it finished."

The remarks came after Axios reported that Trump had spoken to Netanyahu on Sunday evening and warned him: "Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon."

Trump told Axios he was trying to buy time, arguing that a potential deal with Iran could make further strikes unnecessary.

Netanyahu, however, maintained that failing to respond to Iranian attacks would weaken Israel's deterrence posture. The call ended without a firm Israeli commitment to hold back.

The latest round of hostilities was triggered when Israel struck a Hezbollah-linked target in Beirut. Iran responded with missile barrages towards Israel.

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Israel then struck Iranian petrochemical infrastructure and sites in Tehran; Iran responded with a further wave of missiles, including strikes towards Tel Aviv.

US forces did not participate in offensive operations but assisted Israel in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles, US defence officials said.

Trump said Iran subsequently reached out to Washington signalling it was prepared to stop. "They called us and said that they are not doing any more attacks and asked us to tell Israel not to do any more attacks," he said.

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By Monday, Israel was reportedly preparing a larger wave of strikes on multiple sensitive sites in Iran. Trump called Netanyahu again; Netanyahu, reportedly, then instructed Israeli military commanders to cancel the planned strikes, agreeing to hold off if Iran did not further escalate.

Both sides have since halted fire, though each has warned they are prepared to resume.

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