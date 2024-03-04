Return-to-Work Policies Devolve Into a Toxic Cultural Flashpoint

As often happens with complex issues, much of the nuance in this debate has been lost. One irony is that remote work is really only relevant to a fairly small segment of the US. Only about 11% of American workers over the age of 16 were fully remote workers in January, the latest month for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics has data. And many never went remote at all. Plenty of companies, meanwhile, have embraced flexible schedules and used remote options to attract and retain talent.