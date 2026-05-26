Zomato Delivery Rider Cracks CAT, Secures Admission At FMS Delhi After Years Of Struggle

A man from Haryana has captivated the online community with his inspiring journey from being a Zomato delivery rider during a challenging period in his life to getting admission at the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi.

Girish Sharma shared his journey in a LinkedIn post titled “From Zomato Delivery Rider to FMS Delhi,” in which he recounted years filled with struggle, uncertainty, and ultimately, academic achievement.

“Six years back, I had lost all my ambitions in the pursuit of daily survival,” he expressed, noting that right before the COVID-19 outbreak, he was delivering for Zomato while also tutoring students and juggling various small jobs. The pandemic phase marked a pivotal moment in his life, as it provided him with the opportunity to reevaluate his aspirations. “COVID was a breather where I realised this is not something I want to continue in my life,” he shared.

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Sharma elaborated that he slowly reignited his passion for business and resolved to obtain an MBA from a prestigious business school. Nonetheless, he confessed that he initially had uncertainties about the entire journey, encompassing entrance examinations and interviews. After several tries, he achieved a notable percentile in CAT 2023 and received interview invitations from numerous institutions. However, he remarked that most of them either placed him on a waitlist or turned him down, despite an early admission offer that didn't meet his expectations.

He opted to make another attempt and later declared that he would be enrolling at the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi this year, which is among the premier B-schools in the capital.

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In his post, Sharma also conveyed his appreciation for the mentors and educators who aided him during his preparation journey, including professors from coaching institutes and interview guides who bolstered his confidence.

“There was a whole force of people - mentors, friends, colleagues - who stood beside me throughout,” he wrote, noting that although he couldn't recognise everyone individually, he remained grateful for their encouragement.

Wrapping up his post, he urged others encountering hurdles in their own paths to keep pushing forward. “If you're somewhere in the middle of your own version of this, keep going,” he added.

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