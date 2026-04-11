Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Slammed Over Viral Smoking Video; Netizens Say 'Zero Civic Sense'

Yuzvendra Chahal is facing backlash online after a video purportedly showing him smoking while driving went viral.

The video, reportedly recorded by another commuter, shows the Indian cricketer taking a puff before discarding the cigarette butt onto the road.

Chahal, who is currently playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 season, has not yet issued an official statement.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Equals Own Record With 15-Ball Fifty Vs RCB In Guwahati - Watch

The clip has sparked a debate over the “civic sense” of public figures, with critics labelling the behaviour as “disgusting” and “shameful”.

Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, “While driving on the highway, Yuzi Chahal threw a cigarette onto the road. Even cricketers have zero civic sense.”

While driving on the highway, Yuzi Chahal threw a cigarette onto the road.



Even cricketers have zero civic sense. pic.twitter.com/JuWwJyCrmQ — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) April 10, 2026

Another shared, “Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road. all that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting. This incident was recorded by a fan in Mullanpur.”

"यूज़वेंद्र चहल" भाई, तुमसे यह उम्मीद नहीं थी????



सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल है जो भारतीय खिलाड़ी "यूर्जवेंद्र चहल" का बताया जा रहा है, जिसमें वो चलती कार में सिगरेट पीते हुए नज़र आ रहें हैं.



सिगरेट पीते -पीते उन्होंने बचे हुए टुकड़े को गाड़ी से बाहर फेंक दिया और शान से गाड़ी… pic.twitter.com/4ERfupCPKs — Nitin Prajapati (@Prajapat204) April 11, 2026

“Yuzvendra Chahal bro, this wasn't expected from you. Players are supposed to be inspirations for the youth, if they themselves do such things, then what hope can one have from others!!" a user posted.

“Yuzvendra Chahal was seen throwing a lit cigarette while driving in Chandigarh. He also looked a little drunk. But the serious question is — is it allowed to throw a burning cigarette on the road when traffic is moving?” an individual asked.

???? Yuzvendra Chahal was seen throwing a lit cigarette while driving in Chandigarh. He also looked a little drunk. ????



But the serious question is — is it allowed to throw a burning cigarette on the road when traffic is moving? pic.twitter.com/RHff3k6PtB — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 10, 2026

“He has crores of rupees. He has millions of fans. He drives luxury cars. But when it comes to civic sense… zero. He can be seen throwing a cigarette out of his luxury car. Money and power make people think they can get away with anything. Shameful,” read a comment.

He has crores of rupees.

He has millions of fans.

He drives luxury cars.



But when it comes to civic sense… zero. He can be seen throwing a cigarette out of his luxury car.



Money and power make people think they can get away with anything.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/JtBSRTr2vF — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) April 11, 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Chahal said he had given up drinking over six months ago to manage injuries and stay fit at 35.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi Castles Virat Kohli, Tightens Grip On Purple Cap With Statement Spell Against RCB

“This year I [wanted] to take care of my body first and I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It's been more than six months. Now, I'm 35, I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior bowler and senior player, people will see me [and think] 'this guy, we have to learn something from him,” Chahal told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.