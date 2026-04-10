IPL 2026: Sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Equals Own Record With 15-Ball Fifty Vs RCB In Guwahati - Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered another explosive statement, bringing up a half-century in just 15 balls to equal his own record for the fastest fifty this IPL season. The left-hander imposed himself against Royal Challengers Bengaluru right from the first over, starting his innings by driving a pinpoint yorker by Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight down the ground on the first ball he faced.

The 15-year-old later smashed the returning Josh Hazlewood for 4, 4, 4 and 6 off the first four deliveries he faced against the Australian pacer. Sooryavanshi brought up his fifty off just 15 balls with back-to-back sixes against Bhuvneshwar in the 5th over.

Here's a look at how the explosive youngster got off the mark - Adjustment, attack: Sooryavanshi takes on Bhuvneshwar

Alongside Dhruv Jurel, he led the charge towards Rajasthan Royals' highest-ever powerplay total in the IPL, racing to 97/1 in the first six overs. The score was also the highest powerplay total in the IPL this season.

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Watch how Sooryavanshi raced to his 15-ball half-century with an onslaught against Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar.

1️⃣5️⃣ years of age. 1️⃣5️⃣ deliveries for a half-century 🤯



🎥 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on the best in the business with ease 🤌



What a special talent 💎



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/X76bJjmq1j#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvRCB | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/6TCpgCMnjy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2026

Together, Sooryavanshi and Jurel added 108 runs from just 37 balls for the second wicket, before they were finally split apart in the 9th over by Krunal Pandya.

Sooryavanshi went looking for an eigth maximum but only found Virat Kohli at long-on who brought an end to his innings on 78 runs from just 26 balls. The teen prodigy walked off to a standing ovation from a bipartisan Guwahati crowd, having struck 8 fours and 7 sixes, finishing with an astronomical strike-rate of 300.

His innings also propelled him to the top of the run-scorers charts, with 200 runs from 4 matches, ensuring he snatches the 'Orange Cap' away from his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 13 on the night to take his tally up to 183 runs.

By the time he departed, Sooryavanshi had brought the required run rate down to 6.08 in RR's chase of 202. His 15-ball half-century matched the record for fastest fifty of the season, set by the youngster himself against Chennai Super Kings at this same venue.

His effort is behind only Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball half-century, which is the fastest in the IPL, and Pat Cummins, KL Rahul and Romario Shepherd's 14-ball fifties.

The platform significantly altered the chase dynamics after RCB posted 201/8, built around Rajat Patidar's 63 and a late cameo from Venkatesh Iyer (29* off 15 balls).

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