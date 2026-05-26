Five Stocks To Buy: HDFC Bank, Wockhardt, ACME Solar And More | May 26, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on private banking, railway mobility, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Top picks include private sector lender HDFC Bank, railway mobility player Titagarh, renewable energy firm ACME Solar, pharmaceutical major Wockhardt, and NBFC giant Bajaj Finance.

HDFC Bank

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees positive price action in the private banking major. He recommended a buy on HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 796, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 780.

Titagarh Rail Systems

Osho Krishan of Angel One also identified a buying opportunity in the railway mobility space. He recommended entering Titagarh at Rs 825 for an upside target of Rs 870, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 801.

ACME Solar

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, sees technical strength in the renewable energy segment. He recommended a buy on ACME Solar for an upside target of Rs 320, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 290 to manage downside risk.

Wockhardt

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, highlighted momentum in the pharmaceutical sector with a buy call on Wockhardt. He recommended an entry at Rs 1,645 for an upside target of Rs 1,700, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,610.

Bajaj Finance

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal also sees strong momentum in the financial services sector. He recommended a buy on Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 970. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 929.

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