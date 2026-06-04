Who Is Anita Dinaram Bishnoi? Social Media Influencer Consumes Poison During Instagram Live

A Jodhpur-based social media influencer, Anita Dinaram Bishnoi, reportedly consumed poison during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday after facing sustained online trolling over her controversial remarks on women's clothing, according to media reports.

Bishnoi had recently gone viral after posting a video criticising women for wearing short or revealing clothes. “If clothes become shorter, where will modesty come from?” she had said, a remark that triggered widespread backlash and heavy trolling across social media platforms.

In the days leading up to the incident, Bishnoi had shared multiple posts alleging harassment and targeted abuse. In a 90-second video, she named six men and two women, accusing them of defaming her and subjecting her to continuous harassment. She also referred to an ongoing land dispute and alleged threats, including claims that individuals warned they would damage her reputation or harm her physically.

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Shortly before the incident, she posted on Facebook, “After today, your sister will no longer be seen in this world.” Reports suggest nearly 1,300 users were watching the Instagram Live session when the incident occurred.

She allegedly took the extreme step at Godaron Ki Dhani in Shikargarh, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. She was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital in critical condition.

Her husband, Dinaram, said she also received threatening messages on WhatsApp. “I had wanted to lodge a police complaint, but she refused, saying, ‘I am not afraid of anyone,'” he said, reported Mint.

During the incident, Dinaram was not at home but rushed back after seeing her social media post, but by the time he arrived, she had already consumed poison.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, reviewing her social media activity and allegations of harassment. Authorities are also examining whether sustained online trolling contributed to the incident.

Who is Anita Dinaram Bishnoi?

The 32-year-old, who had over six lakh followers on Instagram, originally gained popularity through videos showcasing rural and farming life. She frequently posted content featuring ploughing fields, tractor driving, irrigation and other land cultivation work.

Originally from Lathi village, Bishnoi lived in Jodhpur with her family. Her husband worked in agriculture and tube wells, while she often assisted him in farm-related work. Her rural-themed videos had earned her a significant following before she became embroiled in controversy.

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