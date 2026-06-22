UPTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT At upessc.up.gov.in; Check Direct Link To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) city notification slip on its official platform today, June 22, 2026. This city notification slip has been made available on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The city notification slip will inform students about their exam city for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026, which is set to take place in offline format on July 2, 3, and 4. The UPTET Admit Card 2026 will be released on June 30, 2026.

UP TET Exam City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

The direct link to download the UP TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is provided here -> Direct Link

UP TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Follow these steps to check & download

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UP TET 2026 City Notification Slip” link found under the Top Notice section.

Step 3: Input the necessary login details.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button to retrieve the information.

Step 5: Review, download, and save the city notification slip for future use.

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UP TET Exam 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has prescribed different minimum qualifying marks for various categories. General (unreserved) candidates must score at least 60 percent to qualify, which corresponds to 90 marks out of 150.

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For candidates belonging to OBC, SC and ST categories, the qualifying percentage is set at 55 percent, meaning they need to obtain a minimum of 82 marks out of 150. The same relaxed benchmark of 55 percent, or 82 marks, also applies to ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities (PwD), offering them the same qualifying threshold as reserved-category candidates.

About UP TET 2026

It acts as a qualifying assessment for individuals pursuing teaching roles in primary and upper primary schools. The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is intended for candidates wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5, whereas Paper 2 is tailored for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

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