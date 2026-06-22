CGBSE NMMSE Result 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Results @cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has published the results for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) 2026 on its official portal, cgbse.nic.in.

In addition to the results, the officials have made available the official answer keys, enabling students to match their answers with the correct solutions and better understand their performance. The released outcome features a comprehensive merit list that showcases the roll numbers of students who have succeeded in qualifying for the esteemed scholarship programme.

CGBSE NMMSE Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the CGBSE NMMSE 2026 Result is made available here -> Direct Link

Candidates can also view a detailed scorecard that outlines their performance by subject. The scorecard includes marks earned in the Mental Ability Test (MAT), the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), the overall score attained, and the conclusive qualifying status.

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CGBSE NMMSE Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official NMMS site: cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link for “NMMS Result 2025-26.”

Step 3: The merit list/result PDF will pop up in a new window.

Step 4: Download the PDF document.

Step 5: Use the search feature (Ctrl + F) and input your roll number.

Step 6: Verify your MAT score, SAT score, total marks, and qualifying status.

Step 7: Save and print the result for future reference and scholarship-related purposes.

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Individuals who had concerns regarding any question were permitted to submit a claim-objection form to the board. The procedure for lodging objections commenced on May 19, 2026, with a deadline of May 25, 2026.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education organised this assessment on May 2, 2026, at various testing locations throughout the state to grant scholarships to talented students. Those chosen through this assessment receive financial support/scholarships for their higher education.

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