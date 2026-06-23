UPTET 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) city notification slip on its official website.

The city notification slip will inform students about their exam city for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026, which is set to take place in offline format on July 2, 3, and 4. The exam city slip is available for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on 22 July on the official website, i.e. upessc.up.gov.in and admitcards.upessc.org

The UPTET Admit Card 2026 will be released on June 30, 2026.

UPTET 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Direct Link

The direct link to download the UP TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is provided here -> Direct Link

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UPTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UPTET Admit Card” link floating on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Select the exam - 'UPTET 2026 (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) (2026-07-02 to 2026-07-04)'

Step 4: Input the necessary details like registration number or mobile number, father's name and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Fill in the security code and hit the search button to retrieve the information.

Step 6: Review, download, and save the city notification slip for future use.

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UPTET Exam 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has prescribed different minimum qualifying marks for various categories. General (unreserved) candidates must score at least 60% to qualify, which corresponds to 90 marks out of 150.

For candidates belonging to OBC, SC and ST categories, the qualifying percentage is set at 55%, meaning they need to obtain a minimum of 82 marks out of 150. The same relaxed benchmark of 55%, or 82 marks, also applies to ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities (PwD), offering them the same qualifying threshold as reserved-category candidates.

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About UPTET 2026

UPTET Exams will be conducted on 2nd and 3rd July, 2026 in two daily shifts, i.e. from 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM. Whereas on 4th July, 2026, it will be conducted in the first shift from 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will take place across a total of 955 examination centres in 60 districts

It acts as a qualifying assessment for individuals pursuing teaching roles in primary and upper primary schools. The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is intended for candidates wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5, whereas Paper 2 is tailored for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

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